Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.11.
Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $9.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.41. 6,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,102. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -115.28 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,286,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.
