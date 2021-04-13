Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $9.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.41. 6,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,102. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -115.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,286,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

