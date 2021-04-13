Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,963. Paychex has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

