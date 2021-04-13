Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.
PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
Paychex stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,963. Paychex has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45.
In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
