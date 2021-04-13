Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.903 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.