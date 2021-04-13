Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 125.6% Higher This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $110,428.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 125.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,306.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.90 or 0.03621929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.16 or 0.00429918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $761.58 or 0.01203013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.94 or 0.00511707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00465156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00358505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00034154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.