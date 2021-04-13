Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 234.8% in March

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

