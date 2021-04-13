World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Earns Sell Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 56.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

WRLD opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $170.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $888.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 2,785 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

