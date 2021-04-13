World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

NYSE:WWE opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

