Wownero Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 483.1% against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and $733,262.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00258155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

