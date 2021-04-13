WOWswap Trading 57% Higher Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $53.03 or 0.00084440 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and $617,943.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 57% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00065330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00259648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.15 or 0.00673761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,513.34 or 0.99537838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.00918710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

Buying and Selling WOWswap

