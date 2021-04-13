Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $63,360.31 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $63,360.31 or 0.99948861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.36 billion and approximately $185.58 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00126412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001193 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005884 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 147,790 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

