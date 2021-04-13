Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $549.58 or 0.00869292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00066978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00258470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.19 or 0.00667787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.34 or 0.99129191 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,496,075 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

