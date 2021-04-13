Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits Market Capitalization of $793,222.47

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $793,222.47 and approximately $3,357.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $412.92 or 0.00653060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00261800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00684875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,950.41 or 0.99559819 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $550.08 or 0.00869982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

