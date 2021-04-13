WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Atb Cap Markets lowered WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$140.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Laurentian upped their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$123.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35. WSP Global has a one year low of C$80.73 and a one year high of C$127.54.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 4.8800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

