WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in March

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 1,408,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 711.0 days.
OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
