WW International’s (WW) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

WW International (NASDAQ:WW)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

WW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,050. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. Analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.