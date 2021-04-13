Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.92

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.92 and last traded at $73.49, with a volume of 4647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -153.71, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $20,394,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.