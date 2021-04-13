Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.83. The company had a trading volume of 95,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

