X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 33.6% This Week

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $12.68 million and $64,916.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003405 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,578,076,671 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.