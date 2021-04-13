Xend Finance Price Tops $1.21 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001907 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $23.93 million and $2.81 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00067099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00258457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.76 or 0.00670967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,209.44 or 0.98267655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.47 or 0.00867959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.