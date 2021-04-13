Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Sells $40,700.00 in Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XERS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,002. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

