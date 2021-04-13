Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,067,800 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 12,605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xiaomi has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Xiaomi has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

