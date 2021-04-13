XMON Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $1,486.96 or 0.02354536 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. XMON has a market cap of $2.22 million and $49,184.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00259861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00686895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.54 or 0.99686056 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.00869377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

