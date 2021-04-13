XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

XP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get XP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. XP has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.50.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.99 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that XP will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of XP by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.