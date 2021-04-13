XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.
XP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. XP has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of XP by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XP Company Profile
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
