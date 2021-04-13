XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 4.9%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.67. 29,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,070,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,576,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $79,740,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 2,497.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter.

