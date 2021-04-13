XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.87.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.33. 576,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,901. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 83.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

