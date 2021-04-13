xRhodium Price Down 28% This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $3.45 or 0.00005419 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $1,172.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

