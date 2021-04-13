XTRABYTES Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $21.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00066978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00258470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

