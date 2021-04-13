XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.70 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $82.70 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00056927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.00625071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032059 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

