Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 230.0% in March

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

YAMCY opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Yamaha has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

