Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Down 69.8% in March

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.8 days.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

