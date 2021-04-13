Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 153,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,871,267 shares.The stock last traded at $59.99 and had previously closed at $62.85.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
