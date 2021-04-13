Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 153,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,871,267 shares.The stock last traded at $59.99 and had previously closed at $62.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Get Yandex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.