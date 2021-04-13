Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

YNDX opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31. Yandex has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

