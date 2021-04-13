Yap Stone (YAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $556,156.00

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Yap Stone has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $556,156.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yap Stone coin can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Yap Stone has traded 774.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00638703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00039330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Yap Stone is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro . The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yap Stone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yap Stone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yap Stone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

