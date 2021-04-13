Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

