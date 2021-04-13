Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.