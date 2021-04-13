YEE Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One YEE coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YEE has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $1.44 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00625788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00038648 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

