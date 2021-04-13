Yellowstone Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:YSACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 20th

Yellowstone Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:YSACU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Yellowstone Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

YSACU opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $533,000.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

