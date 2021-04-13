Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. 9,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,880. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. Yelp has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Yelp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yelp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

