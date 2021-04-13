Yelp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 9,141 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,015% compared to the typical volume of 820 call options.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at $241,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

