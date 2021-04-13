YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,895 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of YETI worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Cowen upped their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

