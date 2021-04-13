YETI (NYSE:YETI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. 28,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,165. YETI has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,264 shares of company stock worth $4,897,142 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of YETI by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.