YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of YOGAQ opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $628,020.80, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05. YogaWorks has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes.

