YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of YOGAQ opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $628,020.80, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05. YogaWorks has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About YogaWorks
