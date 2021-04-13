YOU COIN One Day Volume Reaches $850,085.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $850,085.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00055661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00623446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00037913 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

