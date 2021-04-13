Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 130,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 809,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,357. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,240,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

