Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.39.

YUM stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.83. 39,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,712. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $116.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

