Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Up 2,061.0% in March

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, a growth of 2,061.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

YUZHF stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUZHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th.

