Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report sales of $663.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.30 million. Allegion posted sales of $674.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

