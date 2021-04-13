Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Equities analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report sales of $470.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.80 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $399.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

