Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $28.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $32.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $128.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.48 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.09 million, with estimates ranging from $132.25 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $875.85 million, a PE ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,003,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 598,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

