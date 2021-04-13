Zacks: Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.13 Million

Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $47.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.82 million and the highest is $48.25 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $39.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $203.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.55 million to $205.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $235.02 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $246.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

